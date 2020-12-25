VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.68. Approximately 14 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

