Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

VXRT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. 2,699,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,276,036. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 26.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 400.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

