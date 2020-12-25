Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $433,200.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $433,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PCVX opened at $27.96 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on PCVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.
