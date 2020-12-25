VerusCoin (VRSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,599.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $16.64 million and $32,599.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00132416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00020973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00664247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00161252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00354068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00061336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00096329 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 59,879,389 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

