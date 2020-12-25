VestChain (VEST) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.15 Million

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. VestChain has a total market cap of $23.15 million and $4,989.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VestChain token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00132615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.00664987 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00161495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.30 or 0.00357195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00097557 BTC.

VestChain Token Profile

VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

VestChain Token Trading

VestChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

