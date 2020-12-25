VIBE Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and $50,338.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00047751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00326336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.