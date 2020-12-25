Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

VCTR opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 76.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 63,003 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1,929.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 118,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

