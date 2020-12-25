Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 65.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,519.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 124.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $3.42 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 4,477.47% and a net margin of 94.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0228 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

