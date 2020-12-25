Virtu Financial LLC Takes $30,000 Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXU opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

