Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of FSD Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in FSD Pharma by 158.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FSD Pharma stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. FSD Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

FSD Pharma Profile

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

