Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.90

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 3851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,051.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 40.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 920,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 267,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 837,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 69.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 167,405 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 229,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 121,498 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.