Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOW3. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Warburg Research set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €169.47 ($199.37).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €152.46 ($179.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion and a PE ratio of 18.81. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €186.84 ($219.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €139.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.