Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after buying an additional 178,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 187,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market cap of $601.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

