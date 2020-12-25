Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after buying an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89,057 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

