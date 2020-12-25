Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $248,000 in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXP. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

