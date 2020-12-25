Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Maximus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 1,428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Maximus by 603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth $3,083,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS stock opened at $72.84 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

