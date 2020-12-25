Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferro by 58.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,666,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,007 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 57.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ferro by 8.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ferro by 72.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 47.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 500,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 161,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOE. BidaskClub lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

