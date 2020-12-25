Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 191.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

