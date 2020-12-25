Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 13.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.16. 4,774,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,886,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $386.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

