Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.06 and last traded at $78.11. 11,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,631 shares during the quarter. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 2.91% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

