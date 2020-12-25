Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.
Welltower stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.
In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
