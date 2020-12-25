Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WELL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.33.

Welltower stock opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Welltower news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

