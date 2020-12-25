Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.00

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 47535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPRT. ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $744.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.58 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.15.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

