Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 2,721.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.15 ($35.55).

WTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

WTB opened at GBX 3,214 ($41.99) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,993.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,483.38. The firm has a market cap of £6.49 billion and a PE ratio of -8.07. Whitbread PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,958 ($64.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

