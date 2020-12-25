White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

WTM opened at $985.81 on Thursday. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $961.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $895.45.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

