WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.18

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 1016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $884.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

