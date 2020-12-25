William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report released on Monday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $327.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.63 and a 200 day moving average of $334.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $1,903,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,383. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

