Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.21. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 797 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 49.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$47.58 million and a P/E ratio of -83.33.

About Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A)

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

