Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,678 shares in the company, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

