Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIT. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wipro by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,258 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

