WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.59

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and traded as high as $34.85. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $34.67, with a volume of 411,047 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 466,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 135,288 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $13,407,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 406,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 303,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

