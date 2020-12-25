WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 12,968 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,245,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,990,000 after purchasing an additional 116,106 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000.

