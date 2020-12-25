WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.06. Approximately 3,711,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,643,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPX. MKM Partners cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors cut WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 124,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $989,810.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 350,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 102,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $842,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,338 shares of company stock worth $3,433,765. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 475,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,175 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,597,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after buying an additional 2,872,074 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.