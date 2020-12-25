Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) Shares Down 5.6%

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WISH)’s share price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.92 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 5,948,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 13,211,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:WISH)

Wright Investors’ Service Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management and financial advisory services. It deals with equities, fixed income, and asset allocation products. The company was founded on March 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Mount Kisco, NY.

