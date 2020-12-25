Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XERS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.22.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,204.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,172,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 940,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 727,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 853,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

