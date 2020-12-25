XIO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $522,565.00 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XIO token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001404 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $522,565.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 504.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000164 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000047 BTC.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,005,292 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

