Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.30

Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and traded as high as $38.48. Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF shares last traded at $38.37, with a volume of 2,492,151 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASHR. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 2,694.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 169.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,748,000 after purchasing an additional 78,403 shares during the last quarter.

