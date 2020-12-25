Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Down to $770.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $770.00, but opened at $730.00. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $785.00, with a volume of 1,438 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.35 million and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 715.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 672.76.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

