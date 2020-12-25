Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of GSHD traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,987. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.98 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $134.52.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $2,260,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,497,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,086.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,886,982 in the last three months. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

