Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10,459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,593,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 3,559,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,505,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,201,000 after buying an additional 197,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,542,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.83. 67,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.