Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNNT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of PNNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,472. The stock has a market cap of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $42,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 158,587 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 84.5% in the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 119,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

