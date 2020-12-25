Zacks: Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $324.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.22 million. Azul posted sales of $790.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. Azul had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 118.30%.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Santander lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

AZUL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,134. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.79. Azul has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 146,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Azul by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

