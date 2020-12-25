Zacks: Analysts Expect ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. ENDRA Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 116,519 shares of company stock worth $92,911 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA remained flat at $$0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 676,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,538. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENDRA Life Sciences (NDRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.