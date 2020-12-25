Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post $0.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Franklin Electric posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

