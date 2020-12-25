Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $952.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. 4,666,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,168,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.47. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

