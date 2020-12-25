Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.33). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 84.59%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oil States International by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oil States International by 19.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Oil States International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OIS opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $307.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

