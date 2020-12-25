Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Smith Micro Software reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 24.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,023.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,328. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. Smith Micro Software has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.53.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

