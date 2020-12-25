Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to Post $2.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.56. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,798,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in S&P Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $316.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.