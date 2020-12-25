Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.36). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.03 million, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.79. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at $750,177.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,654.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,470,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after acquiring an additional 330,894 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $22,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 645,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

