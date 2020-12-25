Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to announce sales of $3.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.27 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $10.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.93 million to $11.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.12 million, with estimates ranging from $16.34 million to $17.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellicheck.

IDN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of IDN opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of -258.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

