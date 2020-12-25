Zacks: Brokerages Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post sales of $607.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $618.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.80 million. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,114,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 367,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 158,269 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,115,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,926,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 518,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,461,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,885,000 after buying an additional 632,664 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

